Catch The Ouellette Car Cruise And Downtown Block Party

The Ouellette Car Cruise takes place this Fri say building on the nostalgia of Windsor’s storied automotive history and seeks to engage car enthusiasts, hobbyists and the community at large in celebration of our deep automotive roots.

Cruisers begin gathering at Riverfront Festival Plaza at 1:00pm, and the cavalcade of roaring engines and shining chrome begins at 6:00pm.

The route takes cruisers on a tour of the city from Ouellette Avenue to Tecumseh Road East and from Riverside Drive to Parent Road.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is hosting a Block Party on August 9th, 2024, in tandem with the annual Ouellette Car Cruise. From 4:00pm to 11:00pm, Chatham Street West and Pelissier Street will come alive with a display of classic cars, modern marvels, live music, and vibrant patios.