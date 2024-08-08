Mainly SunnyNow
19 °C
67 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
27 °C
81 °F		SunnySat
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Catch The Ouellette Car Cruise And Downtown Block Party

Thursday August 8th, 2024, 9:02am

Events Coming Up
0
0

The Ouellette Car Cruise takes place this Fri say building on the nostalgia of Windsor’s storied automotive history and seeks to engage car enthusiasts, hobbyists and the community at large in celebration of our deep automotive roots.

Cruisers begin gathering at Riverfront Festival Plaza at 1:00pm, and the cavalcade of roaring engines and shining chrome begins at 6:00pm.

The route takes cruisers on a tour of the city from Ouellette Avenue to Tecumseh Road East and from Riverside Drive to Parent Road.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is hosting a Block Party on August 9th, 2024, in tandem with the annual Ouellette Car Cruise. From 4:00pm to 11:00pm, Chatham Street West and Pelissier Street will come alive with a display of classic cars, modern marvels, live music, and vibrant patios.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message