Catch Some Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Events This Week

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest takes place this week with a series of activities and events to raise awareness of ongoing challenges, including discrimination, exclusion, harassment, assault and many more.

Some of those events include:

Art Jam Pride – Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 from 12noon to 2:30pm at Artcite: A free art-making event in preparation for the pride parade! Art Jam Pride is a fun and friendly opportunity to express your creativity and craft buttons, signs, posters, and artworks to show your support and spread love at this year’s parade. All ages are welcome, and participation is free. Stay as long as you’d like, and make whatever you’d like. Materials are provided. Learn more here.

Pride Fest Bowling Night – Thursday, August 8th, 2024: Doors will open promptly at 6:15pm, with games starting strictly at 7:00pm. Meet your friends for two FREE games of bowling and enjoy prizes, raffles, and more! Cash bar and food will be available for purchase. Please be aware that there are only so many lanes for everyone so space is limited on a first come, first serve basis. Donations to the Windsor – Essex Pride Fest will be extremely appreciated and will assist in funding the festival. Learn more here.

LOLGBTQ+ comedy – Friday, August 9th, 2024 from 8:00pm to 10:00pm at the Windsor Comedy Club, 89 University Avenue West: Featuring a lineup of hilarious LGBTQ+ comedians, this special event is all about celebrating diversity, love, and laughter. Come and enjoy an evening of top-notch comedy in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Pride Art Auction – Saturday, August 10th, 2024 and Sunday, August 11th, 2024: The Run for Rocky Legacy Project has been generously given 70 one of a kind pieces from the Modesto Collection of Artwork. This collection will be auctioned at a Pride Art . Modesto Ingratta who was born and raised in Leamington Ontario and has lived in Toronto since the 70’s will be on hand to meet guests and discuss his artwork. Learn more here.

Pride In The Park – Sunday, August 10th, 2024 from 11:00am to 6:00pm: The event will feature over 65 merchant and non-profit booths full of unique products, services and food & beverage sold by individual vendors. This event will feature live music and entertainment from David Faulkner, Hawaii Goodvibes, Alysia Therrien, Chappus & Neuman, The Painted October and Drag Storytime & Science Hour with D Ann Eh. The park events will be followed by Queens of Pride in the arena from 8:00pm to 12:00am.

Pride Fest Parade – Sunday, August 10th, 2024 at 11;00am on Ottawa Street: Show your Pride at Windsor-Essex’s most colourful event. The parade starts at Argyle Road (Market Square) and proceeds down Ottawa Street to Lanspeary Park.