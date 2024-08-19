SunnyNow
Baseball Canada Men’s National Championships Take Over Tecumseh

Monday August 19th, 2024, 9:30am

Sports
0
0


Baseball Canada’s 2024 Men’s National Championship kicks off in Tecumseh on Wednesday.

Taking place at the newly renovated Bert Lacasse Park and Reg Chevalier Field in Woodslee, the event will feature ten teams made up of the best Men’s ballplayers in all of Canada.

Opening ceremonies kick off the event on Wednesday, August 21st, at 6:30pm, followed by a home run derby at 7:00pm.

Games take place Thursday to Sunday evening with the closing ceremonies at 9:00pm Sunday. Full game schedules can be found here.

