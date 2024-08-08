Annual Via Italia Bike Races Take Place Saturday

The Annual Tour di Via Italia Bike Races take place this Saturday on Erie Street in Windsor.

The iconic Tour di Via Italia celebrates a rich legacy of cycling excellence, bringing together riders, spectators, and the community for an unforgettable weekend of competitive racing and community festivities.

Since its inception, the Tour di Via Italia has grown into a premier cycling event, attracting top athletes from around the globe, as well as local enthusiasts eager to test their mettle on the challenging course.

You can find the schedule here.