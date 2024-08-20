Amherstburg Uncommon To Feature Region’s First Drone Show

This year, Amherstburg Uncommon Festival will feature a first for the region, a drone show.

Spectators can witness this choreographed performance on the second festival evening, on Saturday, September 21st, along the waterfront of the King’s Navy Yard Park.

Amherstburg Uncommon is one of the year’s most anticipated events, and it takes place from September 20th through 22nd in downtown Amherstburg. At the festival, step into a world where steampunk meets wizards! This uncommon event is packed with more shows and excitement than ever before. Win fabulous prizes at the most extravagant costume contest, or take in one of the many performances and activities that come alive in the historic downtown streets.

“Amherstburg is buzzing with excitement as we prepare to host the Uncommon Festival once again! This year promises to be our most spectacular yet, especially with the addition of the region’s first drone show. We are incredibly proud to bring such innovative and enchanting experiences to our community, thanks to the generous support of the Government of Ontario and our valued sponsors: Windsor Family Credit Union, Walker Aggregates and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. We can’t wait to see everyone there!” said Mayor Prue.

For more event information and to view the itinerary, head to visitamherstburg.ca/uncommon.