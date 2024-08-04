SunnyNow
4th Annual Butterfly Festival Returns To The Via Italia Heritage Garden Sunday

Tuesday August 20th, 2024, 10:00am

Local News
0
0

The 4th Annual Butterfly Festival occurs this Sunday, August 25th, at the Community Heritage Garden on Erie Street East, nestled between Langlois and Marion Avenues.

The festival features a diverse array of vendors offering butterfly-themed merchandise and information on creating, cultivating, and nurturing butterfly-friendly pollinator gardens, making it easy to attract these beautiful creatures to your home.

You can learn proper techniques for raising, caring for, and releasing butterflies,  gain insights into the monarch butterfly’s lifecycle and their annual migration to Mexico, and explore why safeguarding butterflies, bees, and other pollinators is crucial for the long-term health of our ecological system.

This family-friendly event runs from  Noon to 4:0pm and is open to all free of charge. The entire block will be cordoned off from traffic, ensuring a safe and leisurely experience for pedestrians to explore, learn, and shop. Throughout the day, monarch butterflies will be tagged and released, allowing children of all ages to briefly experience the magic of these butterflies resting on their fingers before they embark on their journey to Mexico. Anticipated release times are 12:30pm to 2:30 pm.

