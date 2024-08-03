401 Crash Sends Two To Hospital

Two people were sent to hospital following a serious single-vehicle collision on the 401.

OPP say that the single-vehicle rollover collision happened around 7:20am Saturday, August 3, 2024 on Highway 401 near Duart Road.

They say the passenger vehicle crossed the centre median. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries, and the passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Elgin OPP, with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, continues to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, who may have observed this vehicle prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.