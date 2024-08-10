$10.3 Million In Playground Improvements Completed In Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 26th, 2024, 2:07pm
The City of Windsor has marked the culmination of a 2-year $10.3 million redevelopment of 34 playgrounds city-wide since 2021.
In July 2021, Council unanimously approved a $9.4 million investment to upgrade 32 playgrounds in the city. This initial investment was bolstered by $900,000 for two more projects at Wilson Park and Legacy Park, bringing the total number of improved playgrounds to 34, and the total investment to $10.3 million.
The improved/upgraded playgrounds are as follows:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Lake Laguna
- St. Paul Grove
- Matthew Rodzik
- Cora Greenwood
- Dynasty
- Ganatchio/Little River Corridor Trail
- Kominar
- Seneca
- McKee
- Stillmeadow
- Bradley
- South Rendezvous
- Fred Thomas
- Coletta
- Alton C Parker
- Thurston
- Gignac
- Shawnee
- Willistead
- Kenilworth
- Garwood
- Maple Leaf
- Kid’s Alliance
- Patrick McGuire
- Devonshire
- Avondale Playlot
- Mayfair
- Brookview/Jennifer
- Robert
- Ojibway
- Francois
- Homesite
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook