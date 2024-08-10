NEWS >
$10.3 Million In Playground Improvements Completed In Windsor

Monday August 26th, 2024, 2:07pm

City News
The City of Windsor has marked the culmination of a 2-year $10.3 million redevelopment of 34 playgrounds city-wide since 2021.

In July 2021, Council unanimously approved a $9.4 million investment to upgrade 32 playgrounds in the city. This initial investment was bolstered by $900,000 for two more projects at Wilson Park and Legacy Park, bringing the total number of improved playgrounds to 34, and the total investment to $10.3 million.

The improved/upgraded playgrounds are as follows:

  • Lake Laguna
  • St. Paul Grove
  • Matthew Rodzik
  • Cora Greenwood
  • Dynasty
  • Ganatchio/Little River Corridor Trail
  • Kominar
  • Seneca
  • McKee
  • Stillmeadow
  • Bradley
  • South Rendezvous
  • Fred Thomas
  • Coletta
  • Alton C Parker
  • Thurston
  • Gignac
  • Shawnee
  • Willistead
  • Kenilworth
  • Garwood
  • Maple Leaf
  • Kid’s Alliance
  • Patrick McGuire
  • Devonshire
  • Avondale Playlot
  • Mayfair
  • Brookview/Jennifer
  • Robert
  • Ojibway
  • Francois
  • Homesite

