$10.3 Million In Playground Improvements Completed In Windsor

The City of Windsor has marked the culmination of a 2-year $10.3 million redevelopment of 34 playgrounds city-wide since 2021.

In July 2021, Council unanimously approved a $9.4 million investment to upgrade 32 playgrounds in the city. This initial investment was bolstered by $900,000 for two more projects at Wilson Park and Legacy Park, bringing the total number of improved playgrounds to 34, and the total investment to $10.3 million.

The improved/upgraded playgrounds are as follows:

