Windsor Resident Wins Top Prize With Instant $50K Casino

Wednesday July 17th, 2024, 10:56am

City News
0
0

Christopher Scholey of Windsor is $50,000 richer after winning with Instant $50K Casino.

Scholey, a carpenter and father of two, has been playing the lottery with OLG for nearly 10 years. He is a weekly player who enjoys a variety of Instant tickets.

“After playing my ticket, I handed it to the store clerk and he scanned it on the lottery terminal,” said Scholey while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “When we saw the ‘Big Winner’ message on the screen, I thought, ‘Neat!’ Then OLG called to confirm what I had won and I was just numb.”

With his windfall, he looks forward to planning a trip.

The winning ticket was purchased at South Windsor Store on Dominion Boulevard in Windsor.

