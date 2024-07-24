CloudyNow
Windsor/Essex County Humane Society Veterinary Clinic To Reopen

Wednesday July 24th, 2024, 9:16am

Local News
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society Veterinary Clinic will resume service on Thursday, July 25th.

Earlier this month, the clinic temporarily ceased veterinary operations, as their veterinarian was away from the workplace.

They say that their priority for the immediate future will be responding to previously cancelled requests for service. They ask that you do not contact the clinic for new appointments as they are currently unable to make bookings.

