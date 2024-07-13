What’s Poppin Popcorn Factory Moving And Expanding Again

What’s Poppin Popcorn Factory is on the move again.

Owners Christa and Jeff Gamble say that the end of 2023 became an adventure with What’s Poppin Popcorn becoming a National Brand. With the large number of orders, including the hunger of local customers, they had no choice but to move forward in a new facility.

The Walkerville location at 1701 Wyandotte Street East has been taken over by a new Tenant as of July 1st, 2024. A new Factory Outlet store in Oldcastle will be attached to their new production site and will not be open to the public until September 6th.

To get your popcorn fix this summer, you can find it at Fred’s Farm Fresh and Cindy’s Home and Garden and look for them booked at the many street markets and festivals.