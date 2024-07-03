WEATHER: Wednesday July 3rd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 3rd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday July 3rd, 2024.
Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.
