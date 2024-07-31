WEATHER: Wednesday July 31st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 31st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday July 31st, 2024.
Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h near noon then light late in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.
