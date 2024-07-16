WEATHER: Tuesday July 16th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 16th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday July 16th, 2024.
Showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 30. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.
