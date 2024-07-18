ClearNow
WEATHER: Thursday July 18th, 2024

Thursday July 18th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Thursday July 18th, 2024.

Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

