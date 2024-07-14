WEATHER: Sunday July 14th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 14th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday July 14th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 33. Humidex 43. UV index 9 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook