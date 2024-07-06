WEATHER: Saturday July 6th, 2024

Here is the weather for Saturday July 6th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning.

Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.