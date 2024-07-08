WEATHER: Monday July 8th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 8th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday July 8th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 32. Humidex 39. UV index 9 or very high.
