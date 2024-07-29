WEATHER: Monday July 29th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 29th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday July 29th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.
