WEATHER: Monday July 22nd, 2024

Monday July 22nd, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday July 22nd, 2024.

Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

