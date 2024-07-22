WEATHER: Monday July 22nd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 22nd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday July 22nd, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.
