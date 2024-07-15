WEATHER: Monday July 15th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 15th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday July 15th, 2024.
A few showers ending this morning then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook