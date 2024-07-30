Watch For Cabana Road West Lane Restrictions Starting Wednesday

Starting on Wednesday, Cabana Road West and connecting streets will be reduced to one lane in each direction for surface asphalt paving in the following locations:

Cabana Road West from west of Dominion to Highway 3

Glenwood from Cabana West to approximately 100 metres north

Roxborough Boulevard from Cabana Road West to approximately 50 metres north;

Richardie from Cul-de-sac to Santo intersection

In addition, Glenwood Avenue will be temporarily closed north of Cabana Road West, Thursday, August 1st, and Friday, August 2nd, 2024.

Bus stops will be temporarily closed within the construction area with Transit Windsor bus routes detoured.

The work will last until until August 30th, 2024.