UWindsor Celebrates New Accessible Entrance At Human Kinetics Building

Monday July 15th, 2024, 1:04pm

City News
0
0

The new accessible entrance at the University of Windsor’s Human Kinetics Building was celebrated on Monday.

The renovated entrance, constructed using Universal Design principles, features a long ramp with a gentle slope, resting areas with benches, recessed lighting, light posts, and a snow-melting system for winter safety.

The project was realized with a competitive $722,800 grant from the Employment and Social Development Department of the Government of Canada through the EnAbling Accessibility Fund (EAF). The application was by OHREA, with assistance from facilities services, the Accessible Built Environment Committee (ABEC), and Human Kinetics faculty.

“I’m very thankful that we were successful with that application, and the University came on board to pick up the balance of the project,” said Jess Dixon, UWindsor Kinesiology Department Head. “And here we are, with this beautiful new entrance to our facilities.”

The project’s total cost was approximately $2 million.

