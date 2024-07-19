Update On Global IT Outage At Regional Hospitals

Local hospitals say that patients should expect service delays and potential appointment cancellations following a Microsoft/CrowdStrike global IT outage, which has been confirmed not to be a cyber-attack.

TransForm, the hospital’s regional IT service provider, is working diligently on restoration efforts while staff in local hospitals use downtime procedures, including paper charting.

Officials say to expect longer wait times today in the Emergency Department. For surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and diagnostic imaging (X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound, mammography), your hospital will contact you directly if this outage impacts your appointment or procedure.