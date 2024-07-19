SunnyNow
17 °C
63 °F
Mainly SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F		SunnySat
29 °C
84 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
30 °C
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Update On Global IT Outage At Regional Hospitals

Friday July 19th, 2024, 8:15am

Health
0
0

Local hospitals say that patients should expect service delays and potential appointment cancellations following a Microsoft/CrowdStrike global IT outage, which has been confirmed not to be a cyber-attack.

TransForm, the hospital’s regional IT service provider, is working diligently on restoration efforts while staff in local hospitals use downtime procedures, including paper charting.

Officials say to expect longer wait times today in the Emergency Department.  For surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and diagnostic imaging (X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound, mammography), your hospital will contact you directly if this outage impacts your appointment or procedure.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message