Town of Essex Planning 2025 Budget And Wants Your help

The Town of Essex is kicking off the 2025 Municipal Budget process, and has launched a new online budget engagement tool that offers individuals a unique opportunity to be part of the decision-making process.

By using this platform, residents can prioritize the budget categories that matter most to them and provide valuable feedback. The input gathered will play a crucial role in guiding Council and Administration through the difficult decisions involved in creating the annual budget.

The common themes identified through the engagement exercise will assist Town Administration and Council in establishing the 2025 Budget.

Residents will have the opportunity to share their input on the following categories:

Sidewalks and Trails

Road Repairs

Arts, Culture, and Tourism

Sustainability and Climate Action

Flood Prevention

Improvements to Customer Service Experience

Emergency Response and Preparedness

Parks & Recreation Facilities

In addition, individuals will have the opportunity to provide their own suggestions.

“Community engagement is a top priority for us, and we’re thrilled to provide the opportunity for residents to actively contribute to our Town’s future.” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex. “Your feedback will play an important part in the budget process, and we encourage everyone to participate and make their voice heard.”

Participating in this budget engagement process is easy, just visit www.essex.ca/BudgetInput.