SunnyNow
27 °C
80 °F
Mainly SunnyFri
28 °C
82 °F		SunnySat
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
31 °C
88 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Summer Festival Preview: Sunsplash

Thursday July 11th, 2024, 5:30pm

Summer Festivals
0
0

The annual Belle River Sunsplash is this weekend.

There are a wide variety of activities every day including the Classic Cruise Car Show, beer garden, parade, Carnival at Lakeview Park, and more!

Check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide for a complete look at all the weekend fun.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message