Skip Expands Its Delivery Network To Amherstburg

Starting today, Skip is expanding to Amherstburg.

“Supporting our ambition to deliver more of what Canadians want, we are thrilled to be bringing Skip’s unparalleled convenience to even more doorsteps across the country”, says Loraine Nyokong, Head of Local Partnerships at Skip. “With this latest phase of our expansion, we’re proudly strengthening our partnerships with local restaurants and small businesses nationwide, connecting them with loyal customers and bringing them more hungry demand through the Skip network.”

Skip is now available in more than 450 cities and towns across Canada, having already added more than 25 new cities to its network since the start of the year.