Rainfall Warning Issued

Tuesday July 9th, 2024, 2:13pm

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning.

They say that periods of heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl will affect portions of southern Ontario beginning overnight or Wednesday morning. Although confidence in the exact track of the weather system remains somewhat uncertain, these type of systems in the past have given very high rainfall rates in torrential downpours.

They say we can expect rainfall totals of 40 to 60 mm, with locally higher amounts possible, with torrential downpours giving rainfall rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour at times.

Conditions should improve on Thursday.

