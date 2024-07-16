Power Out After Storms
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 16th, 2024, 7:02am
The power is out, and trees are all over the city after storms hit around 3:30am Tuesday.
Both Remington Park and South Windsor experienced the most power outages, and several Enwinc crews are working to restore power.
Windsor Police remind you to treat traffic lights that are flashing red or out entirely as a four-way stop.
