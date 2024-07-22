NEWS >
Police Investigation At Hope Hill

Monday July 22nd, 2024, 7:10am

City News
Windsor Police are on scene at the north end of Hope Hill at Riverside Kiwanis Park for an active investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the public but ask everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

