Police Investigation At Hope Hill
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 22nd, 2024, 7:10am
Windsor Police are on scene at the north end of Hope Hill at Riverside Kiwanis Park for an active investigation.
Police say there is no threat to the public but ask everyone to avoid the area until further notice.
