PHOTOS: Canada Day Celebrations In Lakeshore

Monday July 1st, 2024, 7:32pm

Lakeshore celebrated Canada Day in Belle River on Monday.

Participants enjoyed family-friendly activities, including community booths featuring John Freeman Walls Museum, Maidstone Museum, The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, and Blackburn Radio, face painting, video game trailer, mini putt, yard games, basketball, and balloon animals.

