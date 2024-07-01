PHOTOS: Canada Day Celebrations In Lakeshore
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 1st, 2024, 7:32pm
Lakeshore celebrated Canada Day in Belle River on Monday.
Participants enjoyed family-friendly activities, including community booths featuring John Freeman Walls Museum, Maidstone Museum, The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, and Blackburn Radio, face painting, video game trailer, mini putt, yard games, basketball, and balloon animals.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook