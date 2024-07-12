PHOTOS: Belle River Sunsplash 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 12th, 2024, 7:10pm
The annual Belle River Sunsplash is underway this weekend.
There are a wide variety of activities every day including the Classic Cruise Car Show, beer garden, parade, Carnival at Lakeview Park, and more!
Check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide for a complete look at all the weekend fun.
