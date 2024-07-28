PHOTOS: 2024 Run With Responders
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 28th, 2024, 9:55am
Nearly 400 runners and walkers of all ages took part in Run With Responders on Sunday morning. The charity run, celebrating frontline service providers, featured a 5K, and 800m run, and a kids dash.
