Paving Projects Continue In LaSalle

The Town of LaSalle 2024 Mill and Pave program continues with the following streets undergoing concrete repairs to catch basins and wheelchair ramps. Once concrete repairs are completed mill and pave of the roads will begin.

Mayfair Avenue from Maple Avenue to the cul-de-sac

Delaware Avenue from Alfred Avenue to Gilbert Avenue

Sacred Heart Drive from Alfred Avenue to Gilbert Avenue

As crews make their way through the subdivision, the roads under construction will be closed to through traffic. These roads will remain open to “local traffic only”, including buses, garbage/recycling trucks, and emergency vehicles during construction. Residents will have access to their driveways at all times unless affected by catch basin repairs. During the milling and paving process, there is no parking on the road during construction hours.