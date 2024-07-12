Opening Date For New East Windsor Michaels Set
Anna Millerman
Friday July 12th, 2024, 1:50pm
An opening date for the new Michaels at Tecumseh Mall has been set.
The popular arts and crafts store will open beside the Marshalls + HomeSense location on the mall’s west side on August 2nd.
The store will feature home décor, accessories, scrapbooking, and more. Customers can also shop for arts and crafts and framing supplies.
