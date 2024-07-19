NextStar Energy Celebrates First Year Anniversary

NextStar Energy – the joint venture formed by Stellantis and LG Energy Solution is celebrating its first anniversary.

Once complete, NextStar Energy aims to have an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt-hours and will create more than 2,500 new jobs, serving as Canada’s first large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

“A project of this size requires collaboration with every stakeholder, beginning with strong support from all levels of government, combined with extensive planning, significant technological resources, and a diverse, highly skilled workforce,” said Danies Lee, Chief Executive Officer, NextStar Energy. “The progress we’ve made this year is a testament to the collective effort, dedication, and expertise of everyone involved, positioning us well for a successful and timely project completion.”

Construction continues at a steady pace with a daily crew nearing 2,000 construction and tradespeople at the 4.23-million-square-foot battery manufacturing plant site. To date, construction of the Module building, and installation of equipment is now nearly complete. The Cell building’s exterior construction is approximately 90% finished, while the interior construction and the installation of equipment have begun.

Hiring is currently ongoing, and to date, more than 325 employees have been hired out of the projected 2,500 jobs that NextStar will create. Available jobs are listed on the careers page of the NextStar Energy website.