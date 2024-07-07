SunnyNow
New Road Work: Moy Avenue, Mercer Street

Sunday July 7th, 2024, 12:26pm

Construction
0
0

Two Windsor construction projects get underway on Monday.

Moy Avenue will be closed for approximately four months between Ypres Avenue and Tecumseh Road East for watermain and road rehabilitation.

Mercer Street will be closed for approximately two months between Hanna Street and Shepherd Street for watermain and road rehabilitation. Local traffic only.

 

 

