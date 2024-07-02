New Fire Chief In Amherstburg

The Town of Amherstburg has appointed Michael Mio as the Fire Chief/CEMC designate of the Amherstburg Fire Department.

Mio will commence his duties on September 16th, 2024, and is succeeding Chief Montone, who will re-enter retirement after fulfilling the role since 2017.

Mio has had a long career with the Windsor Fire and Rescue Services since 1994. During this time, he served under Chief Montone and advanced through the ranks until, most recently, as Assistant Chief of the Fire and Rescue Division.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Deepening his experience and contributions, Mio dedicates his expertise as a Lead Evaluator and Proctor for the Office of the Fire Marshall and is the proud owner/operator of a small business that has supported Windsor/Essex County and beyond over the last 30 years.

Mio holds certifications in emergency management, incident management, Blue Card Command as well as many NFPA certifications. Additionally, he holds leadership level certifications in fire management as well as workplace mental health and wellness.

His professional contributions include extensive commitment and focus to health and safety, emergency and incident management and his significant and meaningful contributions and advancements in the role of Hazmat Materials Responder at the local and provincial levels. He is most proud of his role in the development of the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Hazardous Materials Curriculum, which is used to train responders throughout the Province of Ontario. Mio currently serves as Team Lead for the Windsor Level 3 Provincial Hazardous Materials Response Team and is instrumental in the early development and success of the City of Windsor Public Access Defibrillation (PAD) program, ensuring public access to defibrillators in case of a medical emergency.

M