More Than $117 Million Coming To Transit Windsor

A huge boost for Transit Windsor was announced on Thursday.

The federal government is investing $45,527,116, the Government of Ontario is contributing $37,935,470 and the City of Windsor is contributing $34,315,651.

These upgrades include improved bus stops and terminals, new technologies and a larger fleet, and help the city purchase new hybrid electric buses and phase out old diesel ones.

“Public Transit is obviously recognized as a necessity, and a key economic driver by all three levels of government, and these investments will go a long way to improving our rider experience. Between the transit terminal expansions and relocations to come, and the renovations to our main garage where our great staff keep the buses rolling smoothly, we’re excited to be celebrating this partnership today,” said Kieran McKenzie City Councillor and Transit Board Member.



Full projects include: