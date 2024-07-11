More Than $117 Million Coming To Transit Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 11th, 2024, 2:21pm
A huge boost for Transit Windsor was announced on Thursday.
The federal government is investing $45,527,116, the Government of Ontario is contributing $37,935,470 and the City of Windsor is contributing $34,315,651.
These upgrades include improved bus stops and terminals, new technologies and a larger fleet, and help the city purchase new hybrid electric buses and phase out old diesel ones.
“Public Transit is obviously recognized as a necessity, and a key economic driver by all three levels of government, and these investments will go a long way to improving our rider experience. Between the transit terminal expansions and relocations to come, and the renovations to our main garage where our great staff keep the buses rolling smoothly, we’re excited to be celebrating this partnership today,” said Kieran McKenzie City Councillor and Transit Board Member.
Full projects include:
- Replacement of existing rolling stock vehicles (34 buses)
- Procuring up to 34 standard, 40-foot hybrid electric buses to replace aging fleet stock.
- Replacement of existing rolling stock vehicles (25 buses)
- Acquiring 25 diesel buses over three years to replace existing diesel buses at the end of their life cycle.
- Transit Garage Site Work, Exterior Renovations and Electrical Upgrades
- Replacement and repair of electrical components and site features in the Transit Windsor Garage.
- Transit Windsor Garage Facility Upgrades
- Upgrade and expand the Transit Windsor Garage to store more buses, improve its maintenance capacity and operational efficiency.
- Acquisition of process equipment to support the bus rehabilitation program.
- Rehabilitation and replacement of equipment in a transit garage.
- Transit Garage Interior Building Upgrades
- Improve the occupied areas of the transit garage by completing office upgrades and improving accessibility features.
- West End Terminal Upgrades – Detailed Design and Construction
- Improving transit services by upgrading the St. Clair College Terminal and Hotel Dieu Healthcare Terminal in the west part of the city.
- East End Terminal Relocation and Bus Stop Amenities
- Relocation of the East End terminal station and bus stop improvements to improve user experience, and reliability of service.
- Planning and Procurement of Service Delivery Enhancements
- Reviewing the existing public transit system to evaluate, purchase, and implement modern technologies.
- Quantification of Ridership Through the Use of Automatic Passenger Counters (APC’s)
- Purchase and install 60 automatic passenger counters on the remainder of the bus fleet.
