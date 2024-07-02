Mitchell Park “SUPIE” Program Returns

A pilot program launched in 2023 was such a success it is returning to Mitchell Park for another summer.

The SUPIE Program will run seven days a week, excluding statutory holidays, from 4:30pm to 8:30pm starting Tuesday, July 2nd, until August 31st, 2024.

The “SUPIE” Program, which is a fun way of saying supervised, was a collaboration between City Council, City administration, and community partners, and it was designed to restore optimal usage of the park to the residents of the neighbourhood by providing recreation staff to run free programming for youth-aged children.

The 2023 program saw 168 registered participants and contributed to an increase in park utilization, community engagement, and overall park satisfaction. Additionally, officials say it decreased the number of undesirable activities occurring within the park.

“So excited that the city has renewed their partnership with the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative, added more City of Windsor staff, improved program plans and equipment inventory. It will be another summer of quality programming for the SUPIE Program participants,” said Ward 3 Councillor, Renaldo Agostino.

To register for this FREE program, visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca or call Central Registration and Booking at 519-255-1161.