Local Woman Becomes Face Of Kingsville

A new truck trailer by SK Cornerstone is set to become the Town of Kingsville’s new tourism asset featuring local business owner and resident Jessica Muzzin as its model.

The truck drives routes across Canada and the USA and will showcase Kingsville as a prime destination for visitors seeking a unique vacation experience.

“Our marketing concept focuses on four key tourism pillars: taste, indulge, inspire, and explore,” said Kingsville’s Economic Development and Tourism Officer, Sue Rice. “SK Cornerstone approached us with the idea of taking those visuals on the road, and we wanted a real community member for our creative.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

When she’s not posing for marketing campaigns, Muzzin has been on her own journey, working toward opening her new business in Town.

“It’s called ALTR THRIFT SHOP. Our hybrid thrift and consignment model allows us to curate a diverse selection of unique pieces, from clothing and accessories to books and housewares,” she said.

Muzzin is a life-long resident of Kingsville who was excited to participate in this unique opportunity.

SK Cornerstone is known for its innovative logistics solutions and commitment to supporting local communities. This project highlights the value of collaboration with groups working to support the region’s economic activity, local business, and development.