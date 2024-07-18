Local Paralympian Danielle Campo Wins 1st Place At Speaker Slam

Danielle Campo of Windsor has won first place at Speaker Slam: North America’s Largest Inspirational Speaking Competition. Campo captivated the audience with her moving speech on “Perseverance,” held on July 16th, 2024, in Toronto.

Campo, a celebrated Paralympian swimmer and dedicated advocate for disability rights, shared her deeply personal and transformative journey of resilience. Diagnosed in early childhood with a neuromuscular disorder, Danielle’s life has been a testament to the power of determination and the human spirit. Her speech highlighted the challenges she faced growing up, the life-threatening battle with sepsis following the birth of her daughter in 2021, and the subsequent discovery that she had been misdiagnosed for most of her life. She was later correctly diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a condition she also learned she could pass on to her children.

“The win to me means there is a purpose for all the pain,” Danielle expressed. “I will continue to share my story to help people know our obstacles can be our motivation.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In 2021, after the birth of her daughter Morgan, Danielle’s body became septic. She spent nine days on life support and over two weeks in the intensive care unit. “I am still just so grateful for this community,” Danielle shared, reflecting on the support she received from Windsor-Essex. “I run into people every day, still, three years later, who say, ‘We lit our candle, we prayed for you.’ I promised I’d come home, get better, and do good in our community. I’m staying true to that word each and every day.”

Campo was one of 10 speakers who competed, showcasing the diverse and inspiring stories that make Speaker Slam such a powerful platform. She won a prize package valued at over $10,000, including $2,000 in cash.

With her first-place finish, Campo advances to the Grand Slam – The Inspirational Speaking Finals, set for November 9th, 2024. Here, she will compete for the title of Inspirational Speaker of the Year and a prize package valued at up to $50,000 against the best speakers of the year.