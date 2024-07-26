Leamington’s Rick Atkin Park To Undergo Major Renewal

Leamington has launched a major renewal project for Rick Atkin Park, a cherished community space located along Robson Road adjacent to the Leamington Marina and the waterfront promenade. This project aims to enhance the park’s accessibility, functionality, and overall visitor experience with various upgrades.

Key Upgrades Include:

Realignment of walking paths: Asphalt walking paths will be realigned to improve accessibility throughout the park, providing better access to the waterfront promenade and marina.

New washroom and maintenance storage building: The existing washroom facility will be replaced with a new, accessible building featuring larger restrooms. Additionally, a maintenance storage area will be constructed to allow municipal equipment and materials to be stored on-site.

New playground: The park’s playground will be upgraded with a nautical-themed wood play structure, maintaining the park’s tradition of boat-themed playgrounds. The current playground, including its old iconic wood ship, which has been a cherished feature for many years, will be replaced. The new ship will be at least as large and memorable as its predecessors, continuing to create lasting memories for children and families

Water bottle filling station: A water bottle filling station will be installed to encourage hydration and reduce plastic waste.

Electrical and water upgrades for special events: The park will be equipped with electrical and water connections, enhancing its capacity to host community events and activities.

The renewal project is expected to be substantially completed by the fall of 2024, with the installation of the new playground slated for spring 2025.

“Rick Atkin Park holds a special place in the hearts of many Leamington residents,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “These upgrades will ensure the park remains a safe, enjoyable, and accessible destination for everyone to enjoy.”