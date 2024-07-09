Leamington Celebrates 150th Anniversary With 2024 Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series Lineup

Leamington has announced the 2024 lineup for the Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series.

This year’s series, in celebration of Leamington’s 150th anniversary, promises to be a memorable celebration of local music and community spirit.

Leamington’s SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park will set the stage for an exciting array of musical acts:

Saturday, July 13th, 2024, at 7:00pm – Richard Janik, Canadian Goldrush Unplugged, will take the stage with a dynamic performance of Canadian hits and ‘deep tracks.’

Saturday, July 20th, 2024, at 7:00pm – James Gibb & Mystery Train Band will delight audiences with a tribute to the legendary Elvis Presley.

Saturday, July 27th, 2024, at 7:00pm – The Windsor Symphony Orchestra, featuring Maestro Franz, will conclude the series with a captivating musical experience.

All concerts are free and open to the public, offering an un-ticketed, family-friendly environment for all to enjoy. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the Kinsmen Kanteen. Additionally, to accommodate concertgoers, LT-Go on-demand transit hours have been extended to 11:00pm for each concert evening.

“We are excited to bring this lineup of local talent to our community as part of our 150th Anniversary celebrations,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “We invite everyone to join us for these memorable evenings of free live music by great local artists.”