Leamington Airshow Cancelled

A planned airshow scheduled to take place from September 27th to 29th at Seacliff Beach has been cancelled.

Organizers say they could not secure enough financial support from the community to confidently produce an event that will satisfy the commitments needed to produce an event of this scale.

“We understand the disappointment this news brings to local aviation fans, participants, and vendors. Wings Over Water had brought forward a vision to promote aviation excellence in the Essex County region, and despite our best efforts, we could not achieve adequate levels of funding to safely secure the event,” a news release said.

All ticket buyers will be refunded in full.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our volunteers, performers, vendors, and community supporters for their unwavering support during the last two years of planning this event. Your dedication and enthusiasm have been the backbone of the Wings Over Water team and have continually motivated us to make this event happen. It’s with deep disappointment we couldn’t deliver for you, or the community, the event we wanted,” the release read.