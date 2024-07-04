LCBO Workers To Strike

As of 12:01 midnight tonight, more than 9,000 LCBO workers will be out on strike after talks broke down at the bargaining table.

“Doug Ford wants to make life better for his wealthy friends. It’s why he’s wasting upwards of a billion dollars of our money to fast-track privatized alcohol sales and hand more of the public revenues generated by the LCBO over to the CEOs and big box grocery and convenience chains like Loblaws and Circle K,” said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick.

Key issues include job security, work hours, keeping profitable products like spirits and spirit-based ready-to-drink beverages exclusively in LCBO stores, and more permanent and full-time jobs.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The union says that throughout negotiations, they proposed an alternative plan to Ford’s plans to sell alcohol in corner stores and grocery stores.

“We know that the LCBO is Ontario’s best-kept secret – and we’re fighting to protect it,” said Colleen MacLeod, Chair of OPSEU/SEFPO’s Liquor Board Employees Division (LBED) and the Bargaining Team. “We’ve been very clear that we won’t back down in our fight for a strong future for the LCBO and the public services funded by LCBO revenues.”

During the strike, the LCBO says they will continue to operate their online retail services. To transition to an updated operations model, all LCBO retail locations will close for a period of 14 days.

On Friday, July 19th, after 14 days, 30 LCBO retail stores will begin to open for in-store shopping and operate three days a week (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) with limited hours in effect.