LCBO Confirms Strike Ends On Monday

LCBO stores are set to reopen on Tuesday.

On Friday, the LCBO announced it had reached a tentative agreement with OPSEU that, pending ratification, would end the OPSEU strike at 12:01am on Monday, July 22nd, 2024.

Later in the day, the union said the LCBO was refusing to sign the return-to-work protocol and that the strike would continue. The LCBO claimed the union had since introduced significant new monetary demands that should have been dealt with at the bargaining table, and they planned to file an unfair labour practice.

Saturday morning, it was announced that LCBO and OPSEU have also signed off on a return-to-work protocol that does not include any new monetary items.

The 10,000 unionized employees are expected back to work on Monday, with stores reopening Tuesday.