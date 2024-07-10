Lakeshore Working With Recruiter In Search For Permanent CAO

The Municipality of Lakeshore has launched the recruitment for its next Chief Administrative Officer.

In May, Lakeshore Council accepted the resignation of former CAO Truper McBride, who is slated to lead the Township of West Lincoln. Council then appointed Justin Rousseau as Interim Chief Administrative Officer to lead the organization during the search for a permanent replacement.

To lead the CAO recruitment Lakeshore has selected Logic Executive Search & Workplace Solutions (Logic), a local professional search firm. Logic’s expertise in executive recruitment, along with its national reach and understanding of the local community, will ensure the success of finding an exceptional individual to lead Lakeshore’s operations.

“The CAO represents the critical juncture between Council and staff, and we look forward to finding the right candidate who will help make Council’s vision a reality while leading the talented members of Team Lakeshore,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We are looking for a candidate who can build on our successes, help navigate our challenges, and support the ongoing development of our communities and organization.”

Logic will engage, and incorporate feedback from, various stakeholders to develop a customized recruitment strategy.

“The stakeholder meetings will provide feedback on the organization, the role, and core competencies that will be pivotal to attracting and retaining the right candidate,” said Jennifer Charron, President of Logic Executive Search and Workplace Solutions.

Individuals interested in applying for the role can send their application directly to Jennifer Charron at [email protected] once the posting is live.