Lakeshore Spark Project Seeking Proposals For Lakeview Pier Redevelopment

Lakeshore is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of the pier and facilities at Belle River Marina.

Proposals brought forward are to be designed to serve as economic drivers and catalysts for additional investments, as well as to generally improve the marina, park, and beach as a destination for residents and visitors.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The public-private partnership model seeks to find sustainable and cost-effective solutions to improving the facilities and contributing to the waterfront’s vibrancy and sense of place. The model would also maintain Lakeshore’s ownership of the facilities.

“This is the first step in a conversation about how we can invest in this incredible destination, a jewel of Lake St. Clair, while facing significant financial pressures,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We’re casting a wide net to see what kind of interest is out there, to see what ideas a partner can bring to the table, big or small, to help us improve this destination.”

The process will accept submissions until Friday, September 27th, 2024. Proposals made as part of the process are not binding.

“There is no wrong answer here and we’re excited to see what kind of creativity and innovation can be uncovered through this process,” added Mayor Bailey.

Interested parties can submit their Expression of Interest through Bids & Tenders, Lakeshore’s online tendering system or via email [email protected].

Additional background information, including photo and video content is online at Lakeshore.ca/SparkProject.