Kingsville Holding Meeting Regarding The Future Of School Properties

The Town of Kingsville is holding a Public Information Meeting later this month to discuss options for the three permanently closed school properties in Kingsville.

Town Administration will be making a presentation and providing options for consideration. The Mayor and Council will be attending to observe only. Council members will discuss and make decisions at a future Council meeting in the fall.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Council identified the future use of the closed school properties as a priority and Town Administration has been working diligently on it,” said Kingsville’s Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton. “We are ready to bring forward information to Council and engage the community.”

Residents are invited to attend, listen to the presentation, provide comments and ask questions of senior administrative staff.

The presentation will include the following:

Information about the provincial legislative process that determines how these school properties are sold by the school board, at what price, and to whom

Advantages, disadvantages and pitfalls for the Town of Kingsville purchasing one or more of the school properties from the school boar

The discussion will continue on the Town’s online citizen engagement portal, HaveYourSayKingsville.ca with an online project page available starting Tuesday, July 30th, 2024.

“This is one of our community’s biggest decisions,” said Mayor Dennis Rogers. “We hope to see a huge turnout both in person and online to determine whether there is public appetite for purchasing and redeveloping these properties.”

The meeting takes place on Monday, July 29th, 2024 at Grovedale Arts and Culture Centre, 103 Park Street starting at 6:00pm. It will also be streamed on the towns website.